Meghan Markle dará su primera entrevista a la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres desde que abandonó la realeza.
Una fuente cercana reveló que la decisión de Meghan Markle estaría basada en que Ellen DeGeneres entiende su sufrimiento y dolor.
Meghan Markle dará su primera entrevista luego de abandonar sus funciones de primer rango de la realeza británica y la presentadora estadounidense Ellen DeGeneres tendrá la exclusiva, porque ella “entiende su dolor y sufrimiento” y tienen “espíritus afines”; así lo confirmó una fuente anónima al diario inglés, Daily Mail.
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“Ellen y Meghan ya han discutido una entrevista. Eso ha estado en proceso desde hace bastante tiempo”, es la afirmación de una fuente del show de Ellen al diario, en un reporte publicado el viernes 24 de enero.
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Ambas celebridades se conocieron de forma casual hace algunos años en un refugio para mascotas, en donde la duquesa adoptó a su perro Bogart. Incluso, Ellen DeGeneres viajó con su esposa Portia de Rossi a Londres para visitar a la pareja real tras el nacimiento de Archie.
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La fuente resaltó que la entrevista será en silencio y posiblemente en un lugar secreto, ya que el estudio plantea demasiados retos.
Ella tiene una manera de hacer que las cosas sucedan. Además, ha dejado claro a sus empleados que Meghan es una de las personas más bonitas y reales que ha conocido y que Harry es igual
Hasta el momento, el equipo de Ellen DeGeneres no se ha pronunciado ante la solicitud de declaraciones; sin embargo, la ganadora del Emmy fue vista el viernes por paparazzis que la cuestionaron sobre su entusiasmo por entrevistar a Meghan, a lo que su respuesta fue “claro, estoy emocionada”.
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BREAKING NEWS! BIG news. Let me break it down for you guys because this is a LOT of info. 🚨🚨🚨 Harry and Meghan will completely step back from Royal duties. They also will not use their HRH titles anymore. They will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry will, however, remain a Prince and retain his HRH, but will not use the title. Harry and Meghan will also be paying back the public money spent on the Frogmore Cottage renovations and will now pay ‘commercial rent’ to keep it as a family home. They will now live largely in North America. 🌎 They will also not receive any further public funding but will continue to receive funds from the Prince of Wales privately. Harry will also give up all Military appointments. He will no longer be Captain General of the Marines, Hon Air Commandant, Commodore-in-Chief, or Youth Ambassador. They will continue to maintain their private patronage’s and associations including @weareinvictusgames and @sentebale. Harry and Meghan will remain President & Vice President of @queens_commonwealth_trust. Crucially, there will be no ‘quality control’ of their commercial income. While they can no longer formally represent HM The Queen, they have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. This new arrangement will start in the Spring of 2020 when they launch their new foundation. Until then, they will do more Royal engagements and both of them will return to the UK for these. We don’t have any official word on their security. I assume the Home Office and taxpayer will still pay. There will be no more Royal Tours either. It looks like Royal Tour Africa will have been the last. 🇿🇦 Finally, there is no word on whether or not they will still be able to market themselves as “SussexRoyal.” Harry and Meghan have effectively gotten exactly what they wanted and will be starting a new life abroad.