¡Siempre no! Justin Trudeau no sabe quién pagará la seguridad de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry en Canadá.
El gobierno canadiense aseguró que no hay planes de solventar algún gasto para cuidar de los duques, tras el anuncio de su separación con la familia real británica.
Se especulaba que el gobierno de Canadá pagaría la seguridad de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tras el anuncio de independizarse financieramente.
Sin embargo, Justin Trudeau, ya desmintió en el canal de televisión Global que el gobierno no tiene planes de costear alguno de los gastos de los duques de Sussex.
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Creo que eso es parte de la reflexión que se necesita tener y ya hay discusiones en curso. No estamos completamente seguros de cuáles serán las decisiones finales, dónde están las disposiciones y esas son decisiones para ellos
Por su parte, Bill Morneau, ministro de finanzas canadiense, expresó que no han “pasado mucho tiempo pensando en este tema”.
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“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
El gobierno de Canadá perdería 650 mil dólares por año, si decide proteger a la pareja. Sin embargo, medios canadienses aseguraron que amparar a la pareja y al pequeños Archie constaría 1.3 millones de dólares por año.
Aunque aún es incierto el tema de cómo solventarán sus gastos, este lunes la reina Isabel II dio la aprobación para que Harry y Megan compartan su tiempo entre Canadá y Gran Bretaña.
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