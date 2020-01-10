Retiran las figuras de cera de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry en el Museo de Cera de Londres.
El Museo de Cera de Londres también tomó cartas en el asunto sobre la decisión que tomó el matrimonio de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry por lo que fueron retirados de la sala donde se encuentra la familia real.
En las primeras horas de este viernes se dio a conocer que las figuras de cera de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry fueron retiradas de la sala dedicada a la familia real británica tras el anuncio que dieron sobre su renuncia a los títulos reales.
La decisión que tomaron de alejarse de la familia real ha sido todo un escándalo y los cambios ya comenzaron a notarse, pues Meghan ya se fue de Reino Unido para comenzar su vida en Canadá junto con su hijo Archie que se quedó con su nana, mientras que Harry sigue con su familia para arreglar los asuntos pendientes.
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More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
Sin embargo, el museo de cera de Londres Madame Tussauds también ya mostró su postura respecto a este revuelo, pues durante las primeras horas del viernes, el director general del sitio, Steve Davies, mencionó que las figuras de la pareja ya fueron separadas de la sala donde se exhiben a todos los miembros de la familia británica.
We just thought our World Stage area might be more appropriate for this influential couple https://t.co/l2zUwRRTK8— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) 10 de enero de 2020
Aseguró que seguirán dentro del museo, pero en una sala diferente, ya que son figuras importantes para Reino Unido, por lo que el museo se mantendrá al tanto de la nueva vida independiente que tendrán los duques de Sussex, quienes ya no serán financiados por el Palacio Buckingham.
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This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
En tanto, ellos mencionaron que seguirán apoyando a todos los integrantes de la familia de Harry a pesar de que ya no estarán tan involucrados para evitar las dificultades de la presión mediática.
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“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
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