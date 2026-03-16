Ganadores Oscar 2026: lista completa de Mejor Película, Actor, Actriz y todas las categorías
Consulta la lista completa de ganadores de los Oscar 2026: Mejor Película, Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Actor y Actriz de Reparto y las 24 categorías de la 98ª edición.
La temporada de premios llegó a su fin con la ceremonia más importante del cine: los Premios Oscar. Este domingo, 15 de marzo, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS) reconoció lo mejor del séptimo arte a través de la 98ª edición de los Oscars. A diferencia de galas anteriores, esta fue una de las más competitivas e impredecibles. ¿Qué cinta se llevó el Oscar a Mejor Película? ¿Quién triunfó como Mejor Actor y Actriz? Aquí puedes consultar la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026.
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Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de todas las categorías
A lo largo de poco más de tres horas, la Academia reconoció lo MEJOR de 24 categorías diferentes. Estos son TODOS los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2026:
Mejor Película
- One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Sentimental Value
- Train Dreams
- Bugonia
- The Secret Agent
One Oscar after another. Congratulations to ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, this year’s Best Picture winner! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jhr5ejoHv2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan por Sinners - GANADOR
- Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley por Hamnet - GANADORA
- Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
- Renate Rinsve por Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone por Bugonia
And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Jessie Buckley! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KD8FmUox95— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Elle Fanning por Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan por Weapons - GANADORA
- Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners
- Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another
Congratulations to Amy Madigan for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for WEAPONS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7jUqYJwiLe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo por Sinners
- Sean Penn por One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- Stellan Skarsgard por Sentimental Value
Operation complete. Congratulations to Sean Penn on winning Best Supporting Actor for ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1zcfEHZZbU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
- Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- Ryan Coogler por Sinners
- Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
Congratulations on your win for Best Directing, Paul Thomas Anderson! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AX49UjWvus— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Guion Original
- Blue Moon por Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident por Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme por Ronald Bronstein y Josh Sadfie
- Sentimental Value por Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
- Sinners por Ryan Coogler - GANADORA
Saints and sinners alike agree: history is written tonight! Congratulations to Ryan Coogler on winning Best Original Screenplay for SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YfiVomhRaa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Will Tracy por Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein
- Maggie O'Farrell y Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar por Train Dreams
What time is it? Time to celebrate. Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Adapted Screenplay for ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oc9Raln2IT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Elenco
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle after Another - GANADORA
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
History is made! ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER wins the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. Congratulations, Cassandra Kulukundis! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/85POu1cN4z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Película Extranjera
- El agente secreto (Brasil)
- Un simple accidente (Francia)
- Valor sentimental (Noruega) - GANADORA
- Sirât (España)
- La voz de Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Norway snags the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Congratulations to the cast and crew of SENTIMENTAL VALUE! 🇳🇴 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16dzGEWofh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Idols by day. Hunters by night. Oscar winners tonight. KPOP DEMON HUNTERS secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/J2a58sJ2Ci— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- All the Empty Rooms - GANADOR
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
ALL THE EMPTY ROOMS wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations #Oscars pic.twitter.com/coBs5EDKHp— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Documental Corto
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls - GANADORA
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to... THE GIRL WHO CRIED PEARLS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X9BmtmahLv— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Mejor Documental Largo
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody against Putin - GANADOR
- The Perfect Neighbor
Congratulations to MR. NOBODY AGAINST PUTIN, this year's Best Documentary Feature Film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uTTu9gtKYe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers - GANADORA (EMPATE)
- Two People Exchanging Saliva - GANADORA (EMPATE)
It's a tie! THE SINGERS and TWO PEOPLE EXCHANGING SALIVA both win the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sspwxUKtbj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Música (Banda Sonora Original)
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners - GANADORA
- Hamnet
The blues sound better with gold. Congratulations to Ludwig Göransson on winning the Oscar for Best Original Score for SINNERS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GeGbvqROev— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Canción Original
- “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden”, de K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- “I Lied To You”, de Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams
The Honmoon is sealed! The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TxLeg4RHB3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Sonido
- F1 - GANADORA
- Frankenstein
- One Battle after Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Time for a victory lap. Congratulations to Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta on winning the Oscar for Best Sound for F1! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WQ5QlSoDe9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners - GANADORA
- Train Dreams
A historic win behind the lens. Autumn Durald Arkapaw becomes the first woman and woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for SINNERS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rrQJfmv6HT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Edición
- Andy Jurgensen por One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- Michael P. Shawver por Sinners
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
- Olivier Bugge Coutté por Sentimental Value
Andy Jurgensen makes the final cut! Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aL8ITfofc3— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - GANADORA
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- Frankenstein - GANADOR
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Stitched for Oscar gold. Congratulations to Kate Hawley on winning Best Costume Design for FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SUgAX4AKap— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein - GANADORA
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
Congratulations to the talented production design team behind FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LmRcd8y8Iw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Frankenstein - GANADORA
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
A monster of a transformation. Congratulations to Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for winning the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rOwZT7thPm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
¿Dónde ver en vivo los Premios Oscar 2026 en México?
Mira los Premios Oscar 2026 en vivo y gratis en Azteca 7. Sigue la transmisión en streaming en nuestro sitio web oficial, en punto de las 4:00 p.m. (hora del centro de México).