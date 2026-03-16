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Ganadores Oscar 2026: lista completa de Mejor Película, Actor, Actriz y todas las categorías

Consulta la lista completa de ganadores de los Oscar 2026: Mejor Película, Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Actor y Actriz de Reparto y las 24 categorías de la 98ª edición.

Oscars 2026
Atmosphere at the 98th Oscars Governors Ball preview held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)|Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Escrito por: Daniela Arvizu

La temporada de premios llegó a su fin con la ceremonia más importante del cine: los Premios Oscar. Este domingo, 15 de marzo, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS) reconoció lo mejor del séptimo arte a través de la 98ª edición de los Oscars. A diferencia de galas anteriores, esta fue una de las más competitivas e impredecibles. ¿Qué cinta se llevó el Oscar a Mejor Película? ¿Quién triunfó como Mejor Actor y Actriz? Aquí puedes consultar la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026.

También te puede interesar: Oscars 2026: ver EN VIVO y GRATIS la ceremonia de entrega de premios por Azteca 7 en línea

Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de todas las categorías

A lo largo de poco más de tres horas, la Academia reconoció lo MEJOR de 24 categorías diferentes. Estos son TODOS los ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2026:

Mejor Película

  • One Battle After Another - GANADORA
  • Sinners
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Frankenstein
  • F1
  • Sentimental Value
  • Train Dreams
  • Bugonia
  • The Secret Agent

Mejor Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan por Sinners - GANADOR
  • Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessie Buckley por Hamnet - GANADORA
  • Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Rinsve por Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone por Bugonia

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Elle Fanning por Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan por Weapons - GANADORA
  • Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo por Sinners
  • Sean Penn por One Battle After Another - GANADOR
  • Stellan Skarsgard por Sentimental Value

Mejor Director

  • Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another - GANADOR
  • Ryan Coogler por Sinners
  • Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Mejor Guion Original

  • Blue Moon por Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident por Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme por Ronald Bronstein y Josh Sadfie
  • Sentimental Value por Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
  • Sinners por Ryan Coogler - GANADORA

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Will Tracy por Bugonia
  • Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein
  • Maggie O'Farrell y Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another - GANADORA
  • Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar por Train Dreams

Mejor Elenco

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle after Another - GANADORA
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • El agente secreto (Brasil)
  • Un simple accidente (Francia)
  • Valor sentimental (Noruega) - GANADORA
  • Sirât (España)
  • La voz de Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • All the Empty Rooms - GANADOR
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: “Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Mejor Documental Corto

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls - GANADORA
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Mejor Documental Largo

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody against Putin - GANADOR
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

  • Butcher’s Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers - GANADORA (EMPATE)
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva - GANADORA (EMPATE)

Mejor Música (Banda Sonora Original)

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners - GANADORA
  • Hamnet

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Golden”, de K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
  • “I Lied To You”, de Sinners
  • “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
  • “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams

Mejor Sonido

  • F1 - GANADORA
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle after Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Mejor Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners - GANADORA
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Edición

  • Andy Jurgensen por One Battle After Another - GANADORA
  • Michael P. Shawver por Sinners
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté por Sentimental Value

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - GANADORA
  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire And Ash
  • Frankenstein - GANADOR
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein - GANADORA
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Frankenstein - GANADORA
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

¿Dónde ver en vivo los Premios Oscar 2026 en México?

Mira los Premios Oscar 2026 en vivo y gratis en Azteca 7. Sigue la transmisión en streaming en nuestro sitio web oficial, en punto de las 4:00 p.m. (hora del centro de México).

Tags relacionados
Premios Oscar 2026 Temporada de Premios 2026 Películas y Cine

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