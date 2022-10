Confianza del consumidor en Estados Unidos disminuye en octubre

#ConsumerConfidence fell in October after back-to-back monthly gains. The Index now stands at 102.5 (1985=100), down from 107.8 in September. The #PresentSituation Index declined by 11.3pts to 138.9. The #ExpectationsIndex ticked down to 78.1. https://t.co/PhamhCNBAC pic.twitter.com/5x2oQADVzy