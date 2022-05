Finlandia y Suecia confirman que solicitarán unirse a la OTAN

Wrapping up 2 days of #NATO #ForMin in Berlin. Allies continue to stand w/ #Ukraine. FM also discussed:



➡️possible membership application of 🇫🇮🇸🇪

➡️longer-term implications of Russia’s war against 🇺🇦

➡️further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence



ℹ️ https://t.co/EyOpEfjJy4 pic.twitter.com/cqFdn6QCWS