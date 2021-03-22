Imágenes de vías de las aguas más contaminadas en el mundo

The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

An aerial view shows cars moving next to the Interceptor Poniente canal in Cuautitlan, State of Mexico, Mexico, March 18, 2021. Drainage system waterways around densely-populated Mexico City, like the Interceptor Poniente, are heavily polluted with sewage and trash from nearby communities. Access to reliable water services is limited in low-income areas. Mexico has one of the lowest shares of its population connected to public wastewater treatment plants in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to the agency. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso