Imágenes de vías de las aguas más contaminadas en el mundo
El día mundial del agua que se celebra hoy 22 de marzo, una oprotunidad para reflexionar sobre su uso y cuidado. No te pierdas las imágenes de las aguas más contaminadas en vías fluviales de diversas partes del mundo.
Grave escasez de agua
Conforme a la Organización de las Naciones Unidas, se estima que en el mundo, unas 4 mil millones de personas experimentan una grave escasez de agua durante al menos un mes al año, mientras que mil 600 millones de personas, cerca de una cuarta parte de la población mundial, enfrentan problemas para acceder a un suministro de agua limpia y segura.
Aunque los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la ONU exigen agua y saneamiento para todos para el año 2030, el organismo mundial señala que la escasez de agua continúa en aumento y que más de la mitad de la población mundial vivirá en regiones con estrés hídrico para el año 2050.
Día Mundial del Agua
En el marco del día mundial del agua que se celebra el 22 de marzo, fotógrafos de la agencia Reuters utilizaron drones para capturar imágenes de vías fluviales en diversas partes del mundo, que actualmente se encuentran muy contaminadas.
Imágenes de las aguas más contaminadas en el mundo, vistas desde el cielo.
ver fotos
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows cars moving next to the Interceptor Poniente canal in Cuautitlan, State of Mexico, Mexico, March 18, 2021. Drainage system waterways around densely-populated Mexico City, like the Interceptor Poniente, are heavily polluted with sewage and trash from nearby communities. Access to reliable water services is limited in low-income areas. Mexico has one of the lowest shares of its population connected to public wastewater treatment plants in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to the agency. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows hoverboats on the ice of lake Baikal near the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia, March 8, 2021. Lake Baikal remains one of the world’s cleanest fresh water reservoirs. But pollution and the growth of weeds are harming microorganisms, sponges and some molluscs that filter its waters. The Baikal pulp and paper mill and its sewage treatment facilities were closed seven years ago, but pollution has spread significantly since then, according to local media. That, some experts say, is because pollution left behind at the industrial site is draining into the lake. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows the Cuyahoga River in Akron, Ohio, U.S., March 17, 2021. In 1969 the Cuyahoga River caught fire due to pollution, causing congress to pass the clean water act and the Ohio EPA was formed. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows domestic waste floating on the stream of the Citarum river in Bandung, Indonesia, March 15, 2021. The government has pledged to clean the Citarum river, considered among the world’s most polluted, and make the water there drinkable by 2025, but household and industrial waste have continued to flow in its stream. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows a discarded sofa on the Tiete river near Ecological Tiete Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2021. The Rio Tiete, which flows like a vast open sewer though Brazil’s largest city Sao Paulo, is among the most polluted in the country. Over 100 km of the river are considered dead or too polluted for almost all marine life. The stinking river, which receives hundreds of tonnes of untreated sewage and waste every day, is a black mark on Brazil’s wealthiest city. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
The Wider Image: Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the worldAn aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 24, 2021. The toxic lake, known as an ash dam, is created by a mix of waste water and polluted ash which are both produced at the nearby Yatagan power station, according to environmental activist Deniz Gumusel. The lake contains heavy metals such as selenium, cadmium, boron, nickel, copper and zinc that are leaking into the earth and groundwater of the Yatagan Plain, an agricultural plain that feeds both Yatagan and Mugla towns. It is one of 15 ash dams in Turkey, which environmental organizations are trying to tackle, to stop them from causing further damage to nature. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Umit Bektas SEARCH “GLOBAL WATER” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Julia Brown, una geógrafa humana especializada en medioambiente y desarrollo de la Universidad de Portsmouth, señala que muchos países con agricultura e industrias de consumo intensivo de agua, carecen de suficiente líquido seguro de beber.
Dra. Julia Brown, especialista en medioambiente y desarrollo de la Universidad de Portsmouth:
Cuando compramos productos y compramos alimentos y ropa, no siempre apreciamos que en realidad estamos importando el agua de otra persona y, a menudo, los países de donde estamos importando agua, como en el caso de los aguacates o nuestros jeans, en realidad son países con mucha escasez de agua
Te puede interesar:
“Abrumadora” exhibición de arte inmersivo en Nueva York
Ella sostiene que su bien es importante ampliar el acceso al agua, mantener ese acceso en algunas de las partes más pobres del mundo a menudo se pasa por alto.
Dra. Julia Brown, especialista en medioambiente y desarrollo de la Universidad de Portsmouth:
A las ONG les gusta que les tomen fotografías con una bomba de mano nueva y reluciente... luego se van y depende de las comunidades que se recauden los fondos necesarios para mantener estos sistemas, para asegurarse de que sean reparados. ¿Y si no lo son?
La investigación indica que en cualquier momento, un tercio de las bombas manuales en África subsahariana están averiadas”.