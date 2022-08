Casa inflable en Inglaterra, explora cómo sería la vida en Marte

A Martian house has landed on M Shed Square! 🚀



By imagining how we would live on the red planet, the @MartianHouse offers a sharp lens on our lives on Earth.



Viewings, talks and workshops can be booked at: https://t.co/l0odphbbDZ



📸: Luke Donovan & Jack Offord. pic.twitter.com/FiB5t4o4IK