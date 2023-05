Nuevas manifestaciones en Francia; protestan contra construcción de carretera.

#LIVE - #Protest #Protesters march against the construction of the motorway between #Toulouse and #Castres in #France



LIVE COVERAGE https://t.co/04zheSvctO



LIKE AND RETWEET!

FOLLOW MY TWITTER FOR UPDATES!

FOLLOW ME AT TWITCH FOR REAL NEWS, DAILY LIVE COVERAGE!#LIVENOW… pic.twitter.com/gFq0zlz5Qx