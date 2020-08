FOTOS | “Batman solidario” sale a las calles de Chile para repartir comida a indigentes

En medio de la crisis económica provocada por la pandemia de coronavirus, un desconocido sale todas las noches a las calles de la capital chilena disfrazado de Batman para entregar comida a personas sin hogar.

A costume from a Chilean trader and so-called ‘Batman solidario’ (Solidarity Batman) is seen on a table as he dresses up before cooking at his house, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile August 13, 2020. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, daily cooks around 100 food rations which he self-finances and distributes among neighbors and homeless people. ‘Batman does not possess superpowers, he uses money and intelligence to help, he says.’ Picture taken August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado