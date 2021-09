Perros entrenados detectan Covid-19 en aeropuerto de Miami

We've officially let the dogs out and become the 1️⃣st U.S. airport to test COVID-sniffing canines 🐶.



These furry friends are part of a pilot program with our partners @FIU, and are assigned to an employee checkpoint in Concourse D 📍.



📰: https://t.co/3UUXoCLPv8 pic.twitter.com/MnFKuNO1Q9