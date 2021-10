Pfizer confirma eficacia de 95.6% en dosis de refuerzo contra Covid-19

BREAKING: @US_FDA granted emergency use authorization of a booster dose of our #COVID19 vaccine w @BioNTech_Group for individuals 65+, and 18+ through 64 within certain high risk groups. This is the first FDA EUA of a COVID-19 vaccine booster.



Learn more: https://t.co/cwumKYoktF pic.twitter.com/T697HQ07Yj