Conoce la piscina más profunda del mundo, está en Dubái

Escape the heat and watch your favourite blockbusters at Snow Cinema in partnership with @Livbank, with a cool 15% off all #SkiDubai experiences, when paying through @Livbank cards at the counter. ❄️🎥 #StaySafe #GreatMoments @Majidalfuttaim@VOXCinemas #LivBank pic.twitter.com/pg3q73eQE9