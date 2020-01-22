FOTOS: Mia Khalifa, la ex actriz porno que sigue cautivando a miles con sus sexys imágenes en las redes sociales.
La actriz libanesa ha sabido manejar muy bien su imagen y conquistar a nuevos internautas con sus provocadoras fotos. Si aún no la conoces, aquí te la presentamos.
Mia Khalifa ha demostrado ser una mujer muy sexy y capaz de encender las redes sociales con tan sólo subir una foto suya, es por ello que aquí te presentamos una selección de las imágenes y videos más gustados por sus fans.
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Don’t touch my Daims. I don’t share my candy. #bts of my Patreon shoot for May!! Link in my bio to join for access to full behind the scenes on my members only Instagram account, signed posters, monthly live streams, and obviously the full versions of all of these photoshoot galleries! Shot by the incredible @kvnchoy, follow him for more behind the scenes and teasers from this shoot 📸
La modelo y ex actriz del cine para adultos se ha caracterizado por compartir fotos provocativas y transgresoras, a las que siempre les da su toque personal de sensualidad.
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Same exact photo I posted earlier today, minus color-correction and skin smoothing. THE INTERNET IS A LIE, Y’ALL. But you know what’s real? Eye bags, dark circles, smile lines, not blending your makeup cause your bathroom lighting is off because every time you go to Home Depot you buy a different color bulb, stretch marks, thigh dimples, and sub par lighting. LOVE YO DAMN SELF.
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FOTO: Aracely Arámbula le hace competencia a Salma Hayek con tremendo escote y deslumbra en el Festival Cana Dorada 2020.
Khalifa ha dejado en el pasado la profesión que la hiciera famosa; no obstante, no ha abandonado a sus fans y suele compartir imágenes atrevidas de ella.
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Her commentary 😭 everyone needs a hype man like @thejennaleexx 😂 This months patreon gallery was shot by my best friend @thejennaleexx on my personal camera. I wanted this shoot to be a little more intimate and less produced, but I think it might actually turn out to be my best gallery to date! Link in my bio to gain access ♥️ (hair and makeup by ME! I’m so proud of myself!! 😂)
La ahora comentarista deportiva lleva una vida más hogareña y suele compartir en Twitter e Instagram algunas de sus actividades profesionales y de convivencia con su pareja.
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It has been a complete dream to stay at the @wcitycenter! Can’t believe that there is an arcade in my room, but my favorite feature was the bathtub big enough to eat a burger in - and a TV to watch ESPN on on the wall from the tub. What’s the law for squatters rights in Illinois? Because y’all are gonna have to drag my dead body out of this room 😂💕 follow @wcitycenter for more!
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¡OMG! Kim Kardashian ya no quiere seguir encendiendo las redes sociales y ahora se dedicará a esto.