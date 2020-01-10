Padre de Meghan Markle y la Reina Isabel II, decepcionados por la decisión de los duques de Sussex.
La decisión que han tomado los duques de Sussex sobre dejar sus títulos correspondientes dentro de la familia real británica ha causado revuelo, incluso el padre de Meghan Markle se dijo decepcionado.
El día de ayer los duques de Sussex, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, renunciaron a sus títulos reales, una decisión que provocó gran conmoción a nivel internacional debido a que se les quitarán ciertos privilegios y por el atrevimiento que tuvo el hijo de Diana de Gales al abandonar las tradiciones de su familia.
Ante esto, han existido varios comentarios, entre los que se encuentran posturas tanto positivas como negativas, como fue el caso del padre de Markle, quien sin dar grandes detalles se declaró como decepcionado durante la entrevista que ofreció a la revista Us Weekly.
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“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Cabe mencionar que la relación entre la duquesa de Susssex y su padre Thomas Markle siempre se ha mostrado tensa, algo por lo que se ha perdido de varios eventos importantes que ha tenido su hija a lo largo de su vida, como el día de su boda con el Príncipe Harry o el nacimiento del primer hijo de los duques, Archie.
Hasta el momento, Meghan no ha pronunciado palabra alguna respecto a la reacción que tuvo su padre. En tanto, la BBC mencionó que la Reina Isabel II se encontraba disgustada por la decisión, además de sorprendida debido a que no había sido notificada con anterioridad.
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This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
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