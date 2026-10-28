¿Encontraron el One Piece que escondió Eiichiro Oda? Esto es lo que se sabe sobre la búsqueda del tesoro
One Piece Hunter reapareció tras meses de silencio y dejó al mundo en shock. ¿Realmente descubrieron el secreto de Eiichiro Oda o todavía falta la prueba definitiva?
Los fans están en alerta, pues la cuenta de X conocida como One Piece Hunter (@OPHunterTV) reapareció en la plataforma con una nueva publicación este 27 de octubre de 2026 y aseguró que, después de varios meses de investigación, cree que finalmente encontró el legendario tesoro de la obra de Eiichiro Oda. Cabe mencionar que su mensaje no revela en el texto qué fue lo que encontró y cuáles son sus pruebas, pero advierte que lo revelará próximamente. Lo que sí se sabe es que supuestamente el usuario se refiere a que encontró el secreto que el creador de One Piece escribió u ocultó en el fondo del mar.
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¿Qué anunció la cuenta One Piece Hunter?
Después de varios meses sin actualizaciones, el equipo detrás de la cuenta publicó un mensaje que explicó que continúan investigando las pistas que tienen, así como conexiones y datos. Ellos afirman que su búsqueda estuvo llena de varios callejones sin salida, pero que finalmente las piezas comenzaron a encajar para ellos. Es así como revelan todo con una frase que encendió redes: “We believe we’ve found the One Piece”, que significa “Creemos que hemos encontrado el One Piece”. Es importante recalcar en este punto que todo se trata de una suposición que hace la cuenta, pues la información oficial sobre lo que es en realidad el One Piece no han revelado nada.
Hello everyone, it has been a long time... For the past few months, many of you have probably wondered what happened to us. Why we suddenly went quiet, why the updates stopped, and whether we had finally given up on this crazy idea. The truth is, we never stopped. Behind the scenes, we were working on something that demanded far more time, patience, and research than we ever expected. What started as a simple question slowly turned into something much bigger. One lead led to another, one discovery raised ten new questions, and every time we thought we were getting closer, something forced us to reconsider everything. There were countless dead ends. Information scattered across places we never thought to look. Details that had gone unnoticed, connections that didn't seem to make sense at first, and questions that nobody seemed to have a clear answer to. We spent weeks digging deeper, trying to separate coincidence from something that could actually mean something. Some nights, we stayed up for hours chasing a single piece of information, convinced we were onto something, only to find ourselves back at square one a few hours later. And of course, there were doubts. Was all this research leading anywhere? Were we looking too far into things? Were we chasing something that was never meant to be found? More than once, we questioned the entire journey. But every time we considered walking away, there was always one more detail that didn't sit right. One more connection worth investigating. One more reason to keep going. So we kept digging. And slowly, the pieces started coming together. Things that once seemed unrelated began to make sense. The more we investigated, the harder it became to ignore what was taking shape in front of us. We went from asking ourselves whether there was anything worth pursuing to realizing that we might be standing closer to the answer than we had ever imagined. We didn't want to come back just to make another announcement. We didn't want to give you empty promises or tell a story without doing the work to back it up. We wanted to have something meaningful to share. And after months of silence, research, setbacks, and more sleepless nights than we can count, it's finally time to tell you why we never gave up. We believe we've found the One Piece. We know how that sounds. We know what this means, and we know that words alone aren't enough. That's why this isn't the end of the story. It's the beginning of the part we've been working towards all this time. We've kept quiet for a reason. Now, it's time to show you what we've found.— One Piece Hunter (@OPHunterTV) October 27, 2026
¿Qué escondió realmente Eiichiro Oda en el océano?
Recordemos que en marzo de 2026, el canal oficial de One Piece difundió un video conmemorativo por los 600 millones de copias que se vendieron del manga. En este se ve cómo Oda escribe el secreto del tesoro en una hoja y lo guarda dentro de un pequeño cobre, el cual a su vez fue puesto en una cápsula que fue sumergida a 651 metros de profundidad. Este video nunca reveló el contenido del documento ni su ubicación exacta.
¿Ya se confirmó que encontraron el tesoro?
El mensaje no confirma que hayan recuperado la cápsula ni que conozcan el contenido del papel. Tampoco existe información confirmada por Eiichiro Oda ni su equipo al respecto.
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