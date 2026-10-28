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¿Encontraron el One Piece que escondió Eiichiro Oda? Esto es lo que se sabe sobre la búsqueda del tesoro

One Piece Hunter reapareció tras meses de silencio y dejó al mundo en shock. ¿Realmente descubrieron el secreto de Eiichiro Oda o todavía falta la prueba definitiva?

La cuenta de One Piece Hunter reapareció en la red social X y lo hace con una noticia que sacudió al fandom: ¿encontraron el One Piece?
|Toei Animation

Los fans están en alerta, pues la cuenta de X conocida como One Piece Hunter (@OPHunterTV) reapareció en la plataforma con una nueva publicación este 27 de octubre de 2026 y aseguró que, después de varios meses de investigación, cree que finalmente encontró el legendario tesoro de la obra de Eiichiro Oda. Cabe mencionar que su mensaje no revela en el texto qué fue lo que encontró y cuáles son sus pruebas, pero advierte que lo revelará próximamente. Lo que sí se sabe es que supuestamente el usuario se refiere a que encontró el secreto que el creador de One Piece escribió u ocultó en el fondo del mar.

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¿Qué anunció la cuenta One Piece Hunter?

Después de varios meses sin actualizaciones, el equipo detrás de la cuenta publicó un mensaje que explicó que continúan investigando las pistas que tienen, así como conexiones y datos. Ellos afirman que su búsqueda estuvo llena de varios callejones sin salida, pero que finalmente las piezas comenzaron a encajar para ellos. Es así como revelan todo con una frase que encendió redes: “We believe we’ve found the One Piece”, que significa “Creemos que hemos encontrado el One Piece”. Es importante recalcar en este punto que todo se trata de una suposición que hace la cuenta, pues la información oficial sobre lo que es en realidad el One Piece no han revelado nada.

¿Qué escondió realmente Eiichiro Oda en el océano?

Recordemos que en marzo de 2026, el canal oficial de One Piece difundió un video conmemorativo por los 600 millones de copias que se vendieron del manga. En este se ve cómo Oda escribe el secreto del tesoro en una hoja y lo guarda dentro de un pequeño cobre, el cual a su vez fue puesto en una cápsula que fue sumergida a 651 metros de profundidad. Este video nunca reveló el contenido del documento ni su ubicación exacta.

¿Ya se confirmó que encontraron el tesoro?

El mensaje no confirma que hayan recuperado la cápsula ni que conozcan el contenido del papel. Tampoco existe información confirmada por Eiichiro Oda ni su equipo al respecto.

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Anime One Piece