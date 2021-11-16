The Game Awards 2021 revela sus categorías y juegos nominados
Este martes 16 de noviembre, The Game Awards reveló las categorías y los juegos nominados para su edición de 2021.
La gala, la cual se realiza desde 2014 con su formato actual, sustituyó a los extintos, Spike Video Game Awards, que se llevaban a cabo desde 2003.
Con el apoyo de empresas como Activision, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Konami, Microsoft , Nintendo, Rockstar, Sony Computer Entertainment, Valve Corporation, Ubisoft y Warner Brothers, la gala otorga reconocimientos a los mejores juegos del año en diversas categorías. De igual forma, sirve para presentar futuros juegos y contenido descargable.
Nominados en The Game Awards 2021
Juego del Año: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread , Psychonuats 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.
Mejor Narrativa: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Life is Stranger: True Colors, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy y Psychonauts 2.
Mejor dirección de arte: The Artful Escape, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2 y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Mejor banda sonora: The Artful Escape, Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy y NieR Replicant.
Mejor juego en curso: Apex Legends, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Fortnite, Genshin Impact y Call of Duty: Warzone.
Mejor juego de acción: Back 4 Blood, Chivalry II, Deathloop, Far Cry 6 y Returnal.
Mejor juego de peleas: Demon Slayer – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Guilty Gear Strive, Melty Blood, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl y Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown.
Mejor juego familiar: It Takes Two, Mario Party: Superstars, New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury y Warioware: Get It Together!
Mejor juego deportivo: F1 2021, FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 5, Hot Wheels Unleashed y Riders Republic.
Mejor juego multijugador: Back 4 Blood, Knockout City, It Takes Two, Monster Hunter Rise, New World y Valheim.
La gala de The Game Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de diciembre desde el Microsoft Theater ubicado en Los Ángeles.
