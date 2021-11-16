En Vivo
The Game Awards 2021 revela sus categorías y juegos nominados

La gala de premios, The Game Awards, dio a conocer las categorías y los títulos nominados para el próximo 9 de diciembre.

Este martes 16 de noviembre, The Game Awards reveló las categorías y los juegos nominados para su edición de 2021.

La gala, la cual se realiza desde 2014 con su formato actual, sustituyó a los extintos, Spike Video Game Awards, que se llevaban a cabo desde 2003.

🎮 THE GAME AWARDS - 2021 Nominee Announcement with Geoff Keighley 🎮

Con el apoyo de empresas como Activision, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Konami, Microsoft , Nintendo, Rockstar, Sony Computer Entertainment, Valve Corporation, Ubisoft y Warner Brothers, la gala otorga reconocimientos a los mejores juegos del año en diversas categorías. De igual forma, sirve para presentar futuros juegos y contenido descargable.

Nominados en The Game Awards 2021

Juego del Año: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread , Psychonuats 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.

Mejor Narrativa: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Life is Stranger: True Colors, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy y Psychonauts 2.

Mejor dirección de arte: The Artful Escape, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2 y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Mejor banda sonora: The Artful Escape, Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy y NieR Replicant.

Mejor juego en curso: Apex Legends, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Fortnite, Genshin Impact y Call of Duty: Warzone.

Mejor juego de acción: Back 4 Blood, Chivalry II, Deathloop, Far Cry 6 y Returnal.

Mejor juego de peleas: Demon Slayer – Kimtesu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Guilty Gear Strive, Melty Blood, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl y Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Shodown.

Mejor juego familiar: It Takes Two, Mario Party: Superstars, New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury y Warioware: Get It Together!

Mejor juego deportivo: F1 2021, FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 5, Hot Wheels Unleashed y Riders Republic.

Mejor juego multijugador: Back 4 Blood, Knockout City, It Takes Two, Monster Hunter Rise, New World y Valheim.

La gala de The Game Awards se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de diciembre desde el Microsoft Theater ubicado en Los Ángeles.

