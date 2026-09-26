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Celebración del GOL de Gil Mora en IMÁGENES
Gil Mora marcó el gol del empate y que fue además definitivo en el partido de México en contra de Colombia en la era de Rafa Márquez.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias | Gilberto Mora of Mexico during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias | Gilberto Mora of Mexico during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
¡GOLAAAAZO DE GILBERTO MORA! 🔥🇲🇽 Quiebra cintura y firma el empate de México ante Colombia
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias | Gilberto Mora of Mexico during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias | Gilberto Mora of Mexico during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
David Leah/MEXSPORT | during 2026 International Friendly match between Mexico (Mexican National team) vs (and) Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium, on September 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.