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10 icónicos uniformes de Jorge Campos

Además de su talento y carisma, la carrera de Jorge Campos se caracterizó por usar uniformes llamativos. Aquí algunos de su vestimenta de nuestro amado guardameta.

Irlanda vs México. 1994.

Inpho Photography/Getty Images | 24 JUN 1994: GOAL KEEPER JORGE CAMPOS OF MEXICO CELEBRATES MEXIC0’s 2-1 VICTORY OVER IRELAND IN A 1994 WORLD CUP GAME AT GIANTS STADIUM IN THE MEADOWLANDS. Mandatory Credit: Billy Stickland/ALLSPORT

México vs Ucrania. 1993.

Mike Powell/Getty Images | 20 Oct 1993: Jorge Campos of Mexico holds the ball during a game against the Ukraine in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Bélgica vs México. 1998.

Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images | BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JUNE 20: WM FRANCE 1998, Vorrunde, Bordeaux; BELGIEN - MEXIKO (BEL - MEX) 2:2; Jorge CAMPOS/MEX (Photo by Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Perú vs México. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Peru 2-4 Mexico, En el estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Partido Correspondiente a los Cuartos de Final de la Copa America de Ecuador 1993, en la foto: Jorge Campos 27707/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

Crew vs Galaxy. 1996.

Craig Jones/Getty Images | 4 Aug 1996: Jorge Campos #9 of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Brian McBride #20 of the Columbus Crew fight for the ball during an MLS game played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Crew won the game, 3-2.

México vs Canadá. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 4-0 Canada, en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Clasificatorio CONCACAF Correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 25/04/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

Canadá vs México. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Canada 1-2 Mexico, Partido Clasificatorio de CONCACAF correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 09/05/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

México vs Guatemala. 1996.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 14 Jan 1996: Jorge Campos of Mexico stands on the field during a Gold Cup game against Guatemala in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

México vs Chile. 1995.

JORGE CAMPOS 1995/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Amistoso Mexico 1-2 Chile, en el Estadio L.A. Coliseum, en la foto: Jorge Campos 24/03/1995/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

México vs Canadá. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 8-0 Canada en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Correspondiente a la Copa Oro de 1993, en la Foto: Jorge Campos 18/07/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

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Irlanda vs México. 1994.

Inpho Photography/Getty Images | 24 JUN 1994: GOAL KEEPER JORGE CAMPOS OF MEXICO CELEBRATES MEXIC0’s 2-1 VICTORY OVER IRELAND IN A 1994 WORLD CUP GAME AT GIANTS STADIUM IN THE MEADOWLANDS. Mandatory Credit: Billy Stickland/ALLSPORT

México vs Ucrania. 1993.

Mike Powell/Getty Images | 20 Oct 1993: Jorge Campos of Mexico holds the ball during a game against the Ukraine in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Bélgica vs México. 1998.

Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images | BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JUNE 20: WM FRANCE 1998, Vorrunde, Bordeaux; BELGIEN - MEXIKO (BEL - MEX) 2:2; Jorge CAMPOS/MEX (Photo by Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Perú vs México. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Peru 2-4 Mexico, En el estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Partido Correspondiente a los Cuartos de Final de la Copa America de Ecuador 1993, en la foto: Jorge Campos 27707/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

Crew vs Galaxy. 1996.

Craig Jones/Getty Images | 4 Aug 1996: Jorge Campos #9 of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Brian McBride #20 of the Columbus Crew fight for the ball during an MLS game played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Crew won the game, 3-2.

México vs Canadá. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 4-0 Canada, en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Clasificatorio CONCACAF Correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 25/04/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

Canadá vs México. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Canada 1-2 Mexico, Partido Clasificatorio de CONCACAF correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 09/05/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

México vs Guatemala. 1996.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 14 Jan 1996: Jorge Campos of Mexico stands on the field during a Gold Cup game against Guatemala in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

México vs Chile. 1995.

JORGE CAMPOS 1995/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Amistoso Mexico 1-2 Chile, en el Estadio L.A. Coliseum, en la foto: Jorge Campos 24/03/1995/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

México vs Canadá. 1993.

JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 8-0 Canada en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Correspondiente a la Copa Oro de 1993, en la Foto: Jorge Campos 18/07/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah

Irlanda vs México. 1994.
México vs Ucrania. 1993.
Bélgica vs México. 1998.
Perú vs México. 1993.
Crew vs Galaxy. 1996.
México vs Canadá. 1993.
Canadá vs México. 1993.
México vs Guatemala. 1996.
México vs Chile. 1995.
México vs Canadá. 1993.