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10 icónicos uniformes de Jorge Campos
Además de su talento y carisma, la carrera de Jorge Campos se caracterizó por usar uniformes llamativos. Aquí algunos de su vestimenta de nuestro amado guardameta.
Inpho Photography/Getty Images | 24 JUN 1994: GOAL KEEPER JORGE CAMPOS OF MEXICO CELEBRATES MEXIC0’s 2-1 VICTORY OVER IRELAND IN A 1994 WORLD CUP GAME AT GIANTS STADIUM IN THE MEADOWLANDS. Mandatory Credit: Billy Stickland/ALLSPORT
Mike Powell/Getty Images | 20 Oct 1993: Jorge Campos of Mexico holds the ball during a game against the Ukraine in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport
Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images | BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JUNE 20: WM FRANCE 1998, Vorrunde, Bordeaux; BELGIEN - MEXIKO (BEL - MEX) 2:2; Jorge CAMPOS/MEX (Photo by Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images)
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Peru 2-4 Mexico, En el estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Partido Correspondiente a los Cuartos de Final de la Copa America de Ecuador 1993, en la foto: Jorge Campos 27707/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
Craig Jones/Getty Images | 4 Aug 1996: Jorge Campos #9 of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Brian McBride #20 of the Columbus Crew fight for the ball during an MLS game played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Crew won the game, 3-2.
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 4-0 Canada, en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Clasificatorio CONCACAF Correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 25/04/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Canada 1-2 Mexico, Partido Clasificatorio de CONCACAF correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 09/05/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 14 Jan 1996: Jorge Campos of Mexico stands on the field during a Gold Cup game against Guatemala in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport
JORGE CAMPOS 1995/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Amistoso Mexico 1-2 Chile, en el Estadio L.A. Coliseum, en la foto: Jorge Campos 24/03/1995/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 8-0 Canada en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Correspondiente a la Copa Oro de 1993, en la Foto: Jorge Campos 18/07/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
Inpho Photography/Getty Images | 24 JUN 1994: GOAL KEEPER JORGE CAMPOS OF MEXICO CELEBRATES MEXIC0’s 2-1 VICTORY OVER IRELAND IN A 1994 WORLD CUP GAME AT GIANTS STADIUM IN THE MEADOWLANDS. Mandatory Credit: Billy Stickland/ALLSPORT
Mike Powell/Getty Images | 20 Oct 1993: Jorge Campos of Mexico holds the ball during a game against the Ukraine in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport
Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images | BORDEAUX, FRANCE - JUNE 20: WM FRANCE 1998, Vorrunde, Bordeaux; BELGIEN - MEXIKO (BEL - MEX) 2:2; Jorge CAMPOS/MEX (Photo by Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images)
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Peru 2-4 Mexico, En el estadio Olimpico Atahualpa, Partido Correspondiente a los Cuartos de Final de la Copa America de Ecuador 1993, en la foto: Jorge Campos 27707/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
Craig Jones/Getty Images | 4 Aug 1996: Jorge Campos #9 of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Brian McBride #20 of the Columbus Crew fight for the ball during an MLS game played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Crew won the game, 3-2.
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 4-0 Canada, en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Clasificatorio CONCACAF Correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 25/04/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Canada 1-2 Mexico, Partido Clasificatorio de CONCACAF correspondiente al Mundial de Estados Unidos 1994, en la foto: Jorge Campos 09/05/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images | 14 Jan 1996: Jorge Campos of Mexico stands on the field during a Gold Cup game against Guatemala in San Diego, California. Mexico won the game 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport
JORGE CAMPOS 1995/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Amistoso Mexico 1-2 Chile, en el Estadio L.A. Coliseum, en la foto: Jorge Campos 24/03/1995/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah
JORGE CAMPOS 1993/MEXSPORT | Foto de accion durante el Partido Mexico 8-0 Canada en el Estadio Azteca, Partido Correspondiente a la Copa Oro de 1993, en la Foto: Jorge Campos 18/07/1993/ ALLSPORT/ David Leah