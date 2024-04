¡Impactante video! Ataque con drones de Rusia en contra de zona residencial en Járkov, Ucrania

Air defense forces shot down 11 out of 20 attack drones at night, - General Staff



🇷🇺 launched at least 15 drones at Kharkiv. The hits were recorded in Novobavarskyi, Slobidskyi, and Saltivskyi districts, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Sinehubov. pic.twitter.com/31hgzNRY8L