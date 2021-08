Capturan pez con dientes humanos en aguas de Estados Unidos

So far, SEA MULLET and SAND PERCH. Big, wind-blown seas and Water temp 77 degrees. Low tides 9:55 a.m. and 11:28 p.m. High tide 4:34 p.m. A happy Nathan Martin of South Mills caught this nice toothy 9 lb. SHEEPSHEAD yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Dm9ycUGnIq