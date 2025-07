NASA advierte del ENORME tamaño del cometa interestelar en nuestro sistema solar: ¿es una amenaza?

A rare interstellar visitor is passing through. ☄️



Comet 3I/ATLAS was spotted on July 1, but it’s not from around here. It came from outside our solar system and is only the 3rd known interstellar comet.



Astronomers are studying it before it disappears. https://t.co/Kr6mwPQY6h pic.twitter.com/HxHsVvoY5G