Estos son los nominados para los Globos de Oro 2021

La temporada de premios 2021 arrancó oficialmente este miércoles con el anuncio de los nominados a la edición 78 de los Globos de Oro, organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés).

En la premiación que reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine, destaca que las producciones de Netflix y HBO cuentan con un amplio dominio en las nominaciones.

Además, la joven actriz Anya Taylor-Joy parece continuar con otro exitoso año, pues las producciones en las que ella participó también contenderán por un premio.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE CORTA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

- Gambito the Dama (Netflix).

- The Undoing (HBO).

- Poco Ortodoxa (Netflix).

- Small Axe (Prime Video).

- Gente Normal (Hulu).

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE CORTA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

- Anya Taylor-Joy (Gambito de Dama, Netflix).

- Cate Blanchet (Mrs. America, FX).

- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing. HBO).

- Shira Haas (Poco Ortodoxa, Netflix).

- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Gente Normal, Hulu).

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE CORTA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True, HBO).

- Hugh Grant (The Undoing, HBO).

- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird, Showtime).

- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor, Showtime).

- Jeff Daniels (The Comedy Rule).

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

- Ted Lasso (AppleTV+).

- The Great (Hulu).

- The Flight Attendant (HBO).

- Emily en París (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).

- Elle Fanning (The Great).

- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant).

- Lily Collins (Emily en París).

- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

- Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

- Don Cheadle (Black Monday).

- Nicholas Hoult (The Great).

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

- The Crown (Netflix).

- Ozark (Netflix).

- The Mandalorian (Disney+).

- Lovecraft County (HBO).

- Ratched (Netflix).

MEJOR ACTOR SERIE DE DRAMA

- Jason Bateman (Ozark)

- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).

- Al Pacino (Hunters).

- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

- Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE DRAMA

- Olivia Colman (The Crown).

- Laura Liney (Ozark).

- Sarah Paulson (Ratched).

- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

- Emma Corrin (The Crown).

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE

- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

- John Boyega (Small Axe).

- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule).

- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

- Jim Parsons (Hollywood).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE

- Gillian Anderson (The Crown).

- Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America).

- Julia Garner (Ozark).

- Helena Bonham-Carter (The Crown).

- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched).

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures).

- El Juicio de los Siete de Chicago (Netflix).

- MANK (Netflix).

- The Father (Sony Pictures).

- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features).

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Hamilton (Disney).

- Borat Subsequent Film (Amazon Studios).

- The Prom (Netflix).

- Music.

- Palm Springs (Hulu-Neon).

MEJOR DIRECTOR

- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman).

- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

- David Fincher (MANK).

- Aaron Sorkin (El Juicio de los Siete de Chicago).

- Regina King (Una Noche en Miami).

MEJOR ACTOR-DRAMA

- Gary Oldman (MANK).

- Chadwick Boseman (La Madre del Blues).

- Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

- Riz Ahmed (El Sonido del Metal).

- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

MEJOR ACTRIZ-DRAMA

- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

- Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

- Vanessa Kirby (Fragmentos de una Mujer).

- Viola Davis (La Madre del Blues).

- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

MEJOR ACTRIZ-COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Film).

- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit).

- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma).

- Kate Hudson (Music).

- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot).

MEJOR ACTOR-COMEDIA O MUSICAL

- Sacha Baron-Cohen (Borat Sunsequent Film).

- Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield).

- James Corden (The Prom).

- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs).

- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah).

- Bill Murray (On the Rocks).

- Jared Leto (The Little Things).

- Sacha Baron-Cohen (El Juicio de los Siete de Chicago).

- Leslie Odom Jr. (Una Noche en Miami).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

- Amanda Seyfried (MANK).

- Olivia Colman (The Father).

- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian).

- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy).

- Helena Zengel (News of the World).

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

- Another Roud (Thomas Vinterberg, Dinamarca).

- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung).

- The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti, Italia).

- La Llorona (Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala).

- Two of Us (Filippo Meneghetti, Francia).

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

- Soul (Disney-Pixar).

- Wolfwalkers (AppleTV+).

- Más Allá de la Luna (Netflix).

- Unidos (Disney-Pixar).

- Los Croods 2: Una Nueva Era (Dreamworks).

MEJOR GUION

- El Juicio de los Siete de Chicago (Aaton Sorkin).

- MANK (Jack Fincher).

- Nomadland (Clhoé Zhao, Jessica Burder).

- Promising Young Woman.

- The Father.

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

- Soul (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).

- MANK (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).

- TENET (Ludwig Göransson).

- The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat).

- News of the World (James Newton Howard).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

- Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah.

- Hear My Voice - El Juicio de los Siete de Chicago.

- Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead.

- Speak Now - Una Noche en Miami.

- Tigress & Tweed - The United Stated vs. Billie Holiday.

