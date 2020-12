ONU prevé que emisiones de dióxido de carbono caigan 7% en 2020

🔴The #EmissionsGap🔴



Despite a dip in CO2 emissions caused by the #COVID19 pandemic, the world is still heading for a temperature rise in excess of 3°C this century.



But a low-carbon recovery could cut 25% off the emissions we expect to see in 2030: https://t.co/Nl7O30TaNs pic.twitter.com/dN68mw5x9C