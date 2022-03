México y 12 países rechazan órdenes de Rusia sobre alerta nuclear

Statement from1⃣3⃣states expressing grave concern at Russian orders to increase the readiness of its #nuclear arsenal.



🇮🇪🇦🇹🇨🇱🇨🇴🇨🇷🇪🇨🇬🇹🇭🇳🇱🇮🇲🇹🇲🇽🇳🇿🇺🇾



Nuclear weapons are a threat to humanity & the planet. We call on #Russia to urgently pursue nuclear de-escalation. Full statement👇 pic.twitter.com/ueagTFlZIy