¿Incluye a México? Lista de países que entran a la Lotería de Visas 2026 para vivir en EU

🎉 The 2024 Green Card Lottery is OPEN! 🎉



Your chance to win a Green Card and start a new life in the United States is here! 🇺🇸



Apply now before the deadline on November 5, 2025! ⏳



Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to pursue your American dream! ✨



Click here to… pic.twitter.com/a0lUH5E6rO