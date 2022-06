Alertan por tormenta geomagnética tras llamarada solar; ¿nos afecta?

3-Day Forecast Issued 2022 Jun 15 1230 UTC:

The greatest expected 3 hr Kp for Jun 15-Jun 17 2022 is 5 (NOAA Scale G1).

S1 or greater: 10%, 10%, 10%. R1-R2: 20%, 20%, 20%.

R3 or greater: 5%, 5%, 5%. https://t.co/gPw8AeBd9u