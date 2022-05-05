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FOTOS | Christopher Uckermann está metidísimo en el mundo espiritual.

El actor de la pantalla chica desea alimentar a las personas de buenas noticias y energías en estos momentos tan complicados que vive la humanidad.

Por: TV Azteca

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Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann en Oaxaca..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

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Christopher Uckermann.

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Christopher Uckermann tocando la bateria..jpg
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Christopher Uckermann tocando la guitarra..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

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Christopher Uckermann mirando a la lente..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann con playera blanca..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann con sudadera negra..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann en acción..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann en Oaxaca..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann de perfil sonriendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann en blanco y negro..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann componiendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann cargando su equipo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann cantando..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann tomando el sol..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann tocando la bateria..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann riendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann tocando la guitarra..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann.

Christopher Uckermann cantando con sentimiento..jpg
Christopher Uckermann mirando a la lente..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann con playera blanca..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann con sudadera negra..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann en acción..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann en Oaxaca..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann de perfil sonriendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann en blanco y negro..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann componiendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann cargando su equipo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann cantando..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann tomando el sol..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann tocando la bateria..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann riendo..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann tocando la guitarra..jpg
Christopher Uckermann.
Christopher Uckermann cantando con sentimiento..jpg
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