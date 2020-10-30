ver fotos
AMAS nominados
AMAS: Te presentamos FOTOS y la lista de nominados completa de los American Music Awards 2020. ¡Hay latinos!
¡Ya casi vienen los American Music Awards! Y aunque esta vez se festejarán de manera diferente, a todos nos emociona mucho que se otorguen premios a lo mejor de la música. Y una gran noticia, es que hay latinos nominados a lado de las más grandes estrellas de la música mundial. ¡Qué increíble!
Será una ceremonia diferente a la de otros años, se transmitirá desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y habrá actuaciones de algunos de los mejores músicos americanos. ¡Así que estará muy bueno a pesar de la sana distancia! Hasta el momento, la organización de los premios solo ha confirmado a Dua Lipa como la primera actuación de la noche.
¿Quiénes son los artistas con mayor número de nominaciones? The Weeknd y Roddy Ricch son los máximos favoritos de la ceremonia, pues cada uno cuenta con 8 nominaciones, ¡wow! Otros de los artistas con más nominaciones son Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny y DaBaby, cada uno tiene 4 nominaciones ¡Vamos, Bad Bunny! ¡Latino Gang!
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados...
ARTISTA DEL AÑO:
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
ARTISTA REVELACIÓN DEL AÑO:
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES:
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL:
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO POP/ROCK:
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA POP/ROCK:
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO POP/ROCK:
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK:
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP/ROCK:
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO COUNTRY:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA COUNTRY:
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
MEJOR DISCO COUNTRY:
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO RAP/HIP-HOP:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA RAP/HIP-HOP:
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
MEJOR DISCO RAP/HIP-HOP:
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP/HIP-HOP:
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO SOUL/R&B:
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA SOUL/R&B:
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
MEJOR DISCO SOUL/R&B:
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
MEJOR CANCIÓN SOUL/R&B:
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO LATINO:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA LATINA:
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
MEJOR DISCO LATINO:
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA:
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVE ROCK:
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA ADULT CONTEMPORANY:
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
MEJOR ARTISTA CONTEMPORANY INSPIRATIONAL:
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
MEJOR ARTISTA ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
MEJOR BANDA SONORA:
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour