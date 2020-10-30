AMAS: Te presentamos FOTOS y la lista de nominados completa de los American Music Awards 2020. ¡Hay latinos!

                          ver fotos
                            Justin Bieber
                          • 5.jpg
                            The Weekend
                          • 3.jpg
                            Taylor Swift
                          • 2.jpg
                            Justin Bieber
                          • 4.jpg
                            Taylor Swift
                          • 6.jpg
                            Ariana Grande
                          • 8.jpg
                            Ariana y Lady Gaga
                          • 7.jpg
                            Lady Gaga
                          • 10.jpg
                            Beyoncé
                          • 9.jpg
                            Ariana y Lady Gaga
                          • 11.jpg
                            BTS
                          • 12.jpg
                            Billie Eilish
                          • 13.jpg
                            Billie Eilish
                          • 14.jpg
                            Dua Lipa
                          • 15.jpg
                            Dua Lipa
                          • 16.jpg
                            Harry Styles
                          • 17.jpg
                            Chris Brown
                          • 19.jpg
                            Bad Bunny
                          • 18.jpg
                            J Balvin
                          • 20.jpg
                            J Balvin
                          • 21.jpg
                            Ozuna
                          • 22.jpg
                            Becky G
                          • 24.jpg
                            La Rosalía
                          • 23.jpg
                            La Rosalía
                          • 25.jpg
                            Maroon 5
                          • 26.jpg
                            Harry Styles
                          • 27.jpg
                            Jonas Brothers
                          • 28.jpg
                            BTS
                          • 29.jpg
                            AMAS nominados
                          AMAS: Te presentamos FOTOS y la lista de nominados completa de los American Music Awards 2020. ¡Hay latinos!

                          ¿Quiénes son los máximos nominados este año? GALERÍA

                          ¡Ya casi vienen los American Music Awards! Y aunque esta vez se festejarán de manera diferente, a todos nos emociona mucho que se otorguen premios a lo mejor de la música. Y una gran noticia, es que hay latinos nominados a lado de las más grandes estrellas de la música mundial. ¡Qué increíble!

                          Será una ceremonia diferente a la de otros años, se transmitirá desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y habrá actuaciones de algunos de los mejores músicos americanos. ¡Así que estará muy bueno a pesar de la sana distancia! Hasta el momento, la organización de los premios solo ha confirmado a Dua Lipa como la primera actuación de la noche.

                          ¿Quiénes son los artistas con mayor número de nominaciones? The Weeknd y Roddy Ricch son los máximos favoritos de la ceremonia, pues cada uno cuenta con 8 nominaciones, ¡wow! Otros de los artistas con más nominaciones son Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny y DaBaby, cada uno tiene 4 nominaciones ¡Vamos, Bad Bunny! ¡Latino Gang!

                          A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados...

                          ARTISTA DEL AÑO:

                          Justin Bieber
                          Post Malone
                          Roddy Ricch
                          Taylor Swift
                          The Weeknd

                          ARTISTA REVELACIÓN DEL AÑO:

                          Lewis Capaldi
                          Doja Cat
                          DaBaby
                          Lil Baby
                          Roddy Ricch
                          Megan Thee Stallion

                          COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO:

                          Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
                          DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
                          Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
                          Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
                          Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES:

                          BTS
                          Billie Eilish
                          EXO
                          Ariana Grande
                          NCT 127

                          MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL:

                          Doja Cat, “Say So”
                          Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
                          Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
                          Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
                          The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO POP/ROCK:

                          Justin Bieber
                          Post Malone
                          The Weeknd

                          MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA POP/ROCK:

                          Dua Lipa
                          Lady Gaga
                          Taylor Swift

                          MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO POP/ROCK:

                          BTS
                          Jonas Brothers
                          Maroon 5

                          MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK:

                          Harry Styles, Fine Line
                          Taylor Swift, folklore
                          The Weeknd, After Hours

                          MEJOR CANCIÓN POP/ROCK:

                          Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
                          Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
                          Post Malone, “Circles”
                          Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
                          The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO COUNTRY:

                          Kane Brown
                          Luke Combs
                          Morgan Wallen

                          MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA COUNTRY:

                          Gabby Barrett
                          Miranda Lambert
                          Maren Morris

                          MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY:

                          Dan + Shay
                          Florida Georgia Line
                          Old Dominion

                          MEJOR DISCO COUNTRY:

                          Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
                          Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
                          Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

                          MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY:

                          Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
                          Maren Morris, “The Bones”
                          Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO RAP/HIP-HOP:

                          DaBaby
                          Juice WRLD
                          Roddy Ricch

                          MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA RAP/HIP-HOP:

                          Cardi B
                          Nicki Minaj
                          Megan Thee Stallion

                          MEJOR DISCO RAP/HIP-HOP:

                          Lil Baby, My Turn
                          Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
                          Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

                          MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP/HIP-HOP:

                          Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
                          DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
                          Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO SOUL/R&B:

                          Chris Brown
                          John Legend
                          The Weeknd

                          MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA SOUL/R&B:

                          Jhene Aiko
                          Doja Cat
                          Summer Walker

                          MEJOR DISCO SOUL/R&B:

                          Doja Cat, Hot Pink
                          Summer Walker, Over It
                          The Weeknd, After Hours

                          MEJOR CANCIÓN SOUL/R&B:

                          Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
                          Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
                          The Weeknd, “Heartless”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO LATINO:

                          Bad Bunny
                          J Balvin
                          Ozuna

                          MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA LATINA:

                          Becky G
                          KAROL G
                          Rosalía

                          MEJOR DISCO LATINO:

                          Anuel AA, Emmanuel
                          Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
                          Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

                          MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA:

                          Bad Bunny “Vete”
                          Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
                          KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

                          MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVE ROCK:

                          Billie Eilish
                          Tame Impala
                          Twenty One Pilots

                          MEJOR ARTISTA ADULT CONTEMPORANY:

                          Lewis Capaldi
                          Jonas Brothers
                          Maroon 5

                          MEJOR ARTISTA CONTEMPORANY INSPIRATIONAL:

                          Lauren Daigle
                          For KING & COUNTRY
                          Kanye West

                          MEJOR ARTISTA ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):

                          Kygo
                          Lady Gaga
                          Marshmello

                          MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

                          Birds of Prey: The Album
                          Frozen II
                          Trolls: World Tour

