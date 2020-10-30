AMAS: Te presentamos FOTOS y la lista de nominados completa de los American Music Awards 2020. ¡Hay latinos!

¿Quiénes son los máximos nominados este año? GALERÍA

¡Ya casi vienen los American Music Awards! Y aunque esta vez se festejarán de manera diferente, a todos nos emociona mucho que se otorguen premios a lo mejor de la música. Y una gran noticia, es que hay latinos nominados a lado de las más grandes estrellas de la música mundial. ¡Qué increíble!

Será una ceremonia diferente a la de otros años, se transmitirá desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles y habrá actuaciones de algunos de los mejores músicos americanos. ¡Así que estará muy bueno a pesar de la sana distancia! Hasta el momento, la organización de los premios solo ha confirmado a Dua Lipa como la primera actuación de la noche.

¿Quiénes son los artistas con mayor número de nominaciones? The Weeknd y Roddy Ricch son los máximos favoritos de la ceremonia, pues cada uno cuenta con 8 nominaciones, ¡wow! Otros de los artistas con más nominaciones son Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny y DaBaby, cada uno tiene 4 nominaciones ¡Vamos, Bad Bunny! ¡Latino Gang!

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de nominados...

ARTISTA DEL AÑO:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

ARTISTA REVELACIÓN DEL AÑO:

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

MEJOR ARTISTA EN REDES:

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL:

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO POP/ROCK:

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA POP/ROCK:

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO POP/ROCK:

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP/ROCK:

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP/ROCK:

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO COUNTRY:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA COUNTRY:

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

MEJOR DISCO COUNTRY:

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO RAP/HIP-HOP:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA RAP/HIP-HOP:

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

MEJOR DISCO RAP/HIP-HOP:

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP/HIP-HOP:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO SOUL/R&B:

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA SOUL/R&B:

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

MEJOR DISCO SOUL/R&B:

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

MEJOR CANCIÓN SOUL/R&B:

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

MEJOR ARTISTA MASCULINO LATINO:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

MEJOR ARTISTA FEMENINA LATINA:

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

MEJOR DISCO LATINO:

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA:

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVE ROCK:

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

MEJOR ARTISTA ADULT CONTEMPORANY:

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

MEJOR ARTISTA CONTEMPORANY INSPIRATIONAL:

Lauren Daigle

For KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

MEJOR ARTISTA ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM):

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

MEJOR BANDA SONORA:

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

