¿Guerra real? David y Victoria Beckham, en conflicto con el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle. ¡Esta es la causa!
El integrante de la realeza británica reveló a un diario inglés los motivos que causaron una separación de ambas parejas que duró varios meses.
Al parecer, el príncipe Harry habría reclamado al exfutbolista David Beckham que su esposa, Victoria, fue la culpable de haber filtrado, meses atrás, información acerca de su entonces prometida, Meghan Markle.
De acuerdo con el diario inglés The Sun, el integrante de la realeza enfrentó a David por un artículo, publicado en diciembre de 2017, sobre los consejos que Posh Spice le había dado a Meghan Markle antes de su mudanza oficial a Londres, mismos que Victoria habría revelado días después.
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This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
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De acuerdo con lo publicado por el diario inglés, el supuesto reclamo provocó que Meghan y Harry estuvieron distanciados de David y Victoria por varios meses, en los que la relación entre ellos fue un poco ríspida; sin embargo, fue una situación que poco a poco fueron sanando.
La supuesta charla que el príncipe Harry tuvo con David Beckham fue bastante incómoda y el exfutbolista estaba mortificado; por ello, los dos hombres acordaron seguir adelante, reveló un informante a The Sun.
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