¡Meghan Markle ya tiene trabajo! La duquesa de Sussex firma contrato con Disney tras la separación de la familia real.
La duquesa planea dividir su tiempo entre Gran Bretaña y Norteamérica. Por ahora tiene un empleo con la compañía de entretenimiento más grande del mundo.
Tras su separación de la familia real, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle planean independizarse financieramente. Por ende, la duquesa de Sussex firmó un contrato con Disney para grabar una “voz en off” para un proyecto aún desconocido.
Según el portal The Times, la exactriz donará los recursos a la organización Elephants Without Borders (Elefantes sin fronteras). Todo se da a partir del anuncio de la pareja para formar una nueva vida en Canadá.
Te puede interesar:
El Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anuncian su renuncia a la Familia Real inglesa y se mudarán... ¡a Canadá!
La especulación sobre la fortuna millonaria que los Duques de Sussex dejaron en el palacio ha sido demasiada, pues expertos en la realeza afirman que no podrán costear sus lujosos gastos en la nueva vida canadiense a la que aspiran.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
Aún no se sabe la postura de la reina Isabel II, pero ya convocó a una reunión familiar de urgencia este lunes para tratar temas relacionados al príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.
También te puede interesar:
Padre de Meghan Markle y la Reina Isabel II decepcionados por la decisión de los duques de Sussex.