Michelle Obama: Grammy al Mejor Álbum Narrado por ‘Becoming’
En su obra, Michelle arremetió contra el presidente Donald Trump por cuestionar la ciudadanía del ex presidente Barack Obama.
Michelle Obama recibió el Grammy al Mejor Álbum Narrado, por Becoming, el audiolibro que escribió para hablar de sus memorias.
La ex primera dama de Estados Unidos sumó este premio a los dos que obtuvo su marido, el expresidente Barack Obama, en 2005 y 2007, bajo la misma categoría.
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Today I stopped by @politicsprose, a local bookstore here in DC, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Becoming. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a year since I shared my story with the world. Since the #IAmBecoming tour came to a close, I found myself reflecting on many of the conversations I had with so many of you—from the book clubs and community groups I visited to all the thoughtful comments and conversations we had online. I noticed so many of us face a common challenge—that no matter who we are or where we come from, too often, we convince ourselves that our stories don’t matter. So, as we approach a New Year, I wanted to find a way to help us all embrace our own stories. That’s what the Becoming Journal is all about—reflecting on our lives, especially the tiniest details. That’s how we can keep becoming—by seeing our stories for the powerful truths that they are, and then, by reaching out to each other and embracing all the vulnerability, the wisdom, and the twists and turns that both make our journeys so unique—and bind us together so tightly. I’m so excited to share the journal with you. Starting tomorrow, you can get your own copy at becomingmichelleobama.com.
Michelle Obama compitió con Michael Diamond y Adam Horovitz de los Beastie Boys, por Beastie Boys Book, y John Waters, el transgresor director y artista conocido por sus películas de culto, por Mr. Know-It-All.
Lanzado a finales de 2018, Becoming arremetió contra el presidente Donald Trump, por cuestionar la ciudadanía de Barack y promover la idea de que nació en un país extranjero.
No te pierdas la transmisión en vivo de los Oscar 2020. La cita es el próximo domingo 9 de febrero por Azteca 7.
La primera dama afroamericana de Estados Unidos abordó también asuntos delicados de su vida personal, como que sufrió un aborto espontáneo, que sus hijas nacieron por fecundación in vitro y que asistió a varias sesiones de terapia de pareja con el expresidente.
So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/mvBb4W4od6— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 20, 2019
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