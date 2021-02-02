FOTOS | ¿Qué le pasó a The Weeknd? ¡La cirugía tiene un por qué!

          ver fotos
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
            The Weeknd ofrecerá el show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl LV.
          FOTOS | ¿Qué le pasó a The Weeknd? ¡La cirugía tiene un por qué!

          FOTOS | ¿Qué le pasó a The Weeknd? ¡La cirugía tiene un por qué!
          Las razones te van a dejar con la boca abierta.

          Propios y extraños quedaron boquiabiertos con la transformación facial que Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, mejor conocido como The Weeknd sufrió. ¿A qué se debió el cambio tan drástico? Te contamos a continuación.

          El 2020 fue un año de éxitos para The Weeknd gracias a su más reciente álbum 𝐴𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑠, sus ventas subieron sin parar y todo parecía perfecto hasta que de la nada, ¡apareció con el rostro completamente deformado! ¿Qué le pasó? Simple y sencillamente, se trata de un movimiento muy inteligente por parte de su equipo de mercadotecnia. Algunas prótesis faciales que asemejan la apariencia de una cirugía estética demasiado exagerada, pómulos marcados y labios extremadamente voluminosos. ¿Para qué hizo este movimiento? Pues nada más y nada menos que para darle paso a su más reciente videoclip 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 en el que incluso se dice, que la modelo principal es muy parecida a su ex novia Selena Gómez.

          ¿Será que Abel sigue pensando y dedicándole canciones a la intérprete de 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐓𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞? Aunque no ha habido declaración alguna, The Weeknd sigue en boca de todos pero en esta ocasión, por su próxima participación en el show de medio tiempo en el SuperBowl LV.

          ¿Quiénes serán sus invitados, qué canciones interpretará, será una producción extravagante? Lo descubriremos este domingo; así que ya lo sabes, manténte pendiente de las pantallas de Azteca 7 y no te pierdas la fiesta más grande en el mundo deportivo. Tenemos una cita el 7 de febrero a las 5:00 p.m. ¡Te esperamos con #LaLeyDelMásFuerte!

          02 febrero, 2021
          TV Azteca Digital
          Azteca 7 Especiales
