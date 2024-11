Goku y Luffy estuvieron presentes en el Desfile de Acción de Gracias 2024

LIVE: The captain of the Straw Hat Crew, Monkey D. Luffy, is flying at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!



Share your experience live by taking a pic of Luffy and posting with #ThanksLuffy2024! 🏴‍☠️🦃🗽 #ONEPIECE #MacysParade @macys pic.twitter.com/GqOMOtZhnz