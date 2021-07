Australiano huye de cuarentena COVID, usó sábanas amarradas

Need to quarantine when you arrive in WA?



If you are arriving by plane:



✅ Scan your G2G PASS

✅ Complete your quarantine period before you can on travel to regional area of WA

✅ If using taxi or ride-share, all vehicle occupants must wear a maskhttps://t.co/5tmh6EVcd5. pic.twitter.com/5PDx74NR4H