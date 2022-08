RM, de BTS, desbanca a Henry Cavill como el hombre más guapo del mundo

Congratulations to these 4 people for being officially nominated as one of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022. Which one is your favorite? Join in and Vote on Patreon! #tccandler #100faces2022 #joejonas #jonasbrothers #IN #StrayKids #MIYAVI #OnurSeyitYaran pic.twitter.com/4jFG6RNuRi