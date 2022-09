Evacuaciones y cierres ante amenaza de huracán Ian en Florida

Strong #HurricaneIan is already impacting our area & impacts will continue thru Thu! It is time to SHELTER-IN-PLACE!

What to expect:

🌊 Life-threatening storm surge

☔️ Catastrophic flooding w/ 24" rain in W Central FL

🌬️ 155 mph winds in the eyewall

🌪️ Tornadoes possible#FLwx pic.twitter.com/tN1Cti97j6