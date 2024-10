VIDEO: Así se vivió el incendio de un autobús con estudiantes en Tailandia

Summary #BusFire #ไฟไหม้รถบัส

- Bus from a School in Uthai Thani #Thailand caught fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

- 42 students and a teacher were onboard, with 19 evacuated

- 22 children in kindergarten to grade 4 lost their lives in the incident pic.twitter.com/pxoLbMycf0