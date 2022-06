Encuentran al dinosaurio carnívoro más grande de Europa

🦖Meet one of Europe's largest-ever land-based predators - dubbed the 'White Rock spinosaurid'. Our scientists @sotonbiosci @NeilJGostling identified this monster of a dinosaur from bones found on the Isle of Wight. Find out more: https://t.co/wsw47u4YIH 🦖🖼️Credit: A. Hutchings pic.twitter.com/WlFHhFbuoa