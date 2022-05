Nueva ola de calor trae problemas de salud y escasez de agua

Intense #heatwaves are set to return Northwest India.



Heatwave conditions will grip the #Delhi, south #Haryana & southwest #UttarPradesh from May 8; #Punjab from May 9.



Mercury will easily breach the 40°C mark by 5-6 degrees.



Read: https://t.co/ZGqRQKousu pic.twitter.com/w0YIg0G8U9