Captan mancha solar que preocupa en Tierra; esta es la razón

I was lucky to capture an eruptive "Solar Flare" (bright region at the top) in H-alpha light from sunspot region AR3695. 4 image sequence over 5minutes long.

The flare was classified as M1.82 and occured on May 29th, 2024 11:09 UTC

IST, Islamabad

Camera from Taqwa observatory. pic.twitter.com/F54HhRxNCa