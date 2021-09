Conoce la ropa semidigital: prendas con animación virtual en 3D

Each garment is an Art gallery of its own. Seven leading edge digital artists have created unique artworks for the collection, those are @inesalpha , #DenisRossiev, #SnizhanaChernrtska, #AlekseyEfremov, #KsenyaWondermilk, #WaoneInteresniKazki, #Manzhos. @finch_wear pic.twitter.com/Bd2RIXIBag