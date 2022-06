Tarjeta “Santo Grial” de LeBron James podría romper récord en subasta

10/29/2003,@KingJames debut (53) days from 🏀 1(12) 🎂 12/21/1891 age (30) #jamesnaismith died age (78)

6/26/03 #beast 👑 debut 1(78) days from 🏀 1(12) 🎂



6/21/20(12) (6) 👑 1st 💍 1(21)-106 vs (35) @KDTrey5. #adamsilver age 50 #davidStern born 1(50) days (21) yrs from Adam pic.twitter.com/wzTbxtEcmp