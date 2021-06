Tormenta tropical “Danny” toca tierra en costas de California del Sur

Here's a long radar loop of Tropical Storm #Danny from the Charleston and Wilmington radars and runs from 5:28 am to 10:54 pm on June 28, 2021. Danny was a weak and short-lived tropical storm; at its peak winds were 45 mph with a minimum pressure of 1009 millibars #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/y9XD9IZywP