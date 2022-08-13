        MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY - PERFIL ARTURO LÓPEZ GAVITO.jpg
        12 agosto 2022
        TV Azteca
        MasterChef
        ARTURO LÓPEZ GAVITO

        PARTICIPANTE MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY

        Productor musical, Mercadólogo, Manager y Crítico de TV.

        Es conocido como “El Juez de Hierro” por sus críticas en “La Academia”.

