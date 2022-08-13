12 agosto 2022TV AztecaMasterChef Compartir Facebook Tweet WhatsApp CopyLink Copiar enlace ARTURO LÓPEZ GAVITO PARTICIPANTE MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY Productor musical, Mercadólogo, Manager y Crítico de TV. Es conocido como “El Juez de Hierro” por sus críticas en “La Academia”. Arturo López Gavito ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca UNO en Google News! Galerías y Notas Azteca UNO MAURICIO MANCERA MasterChef CARMEN CAMPUZANO MasterChef JULIO CAMEJO MasterChef TALINA FERNÁNDEZ MasterChef ERNESTO D´ALESSIO MasterChef LORENA HERRERA MasterChef Ver más