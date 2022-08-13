        MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY - PERFIL CARMEN CAMPUZANO.jpg
        MasterChef
        CARMEN CAMPUZANO

        PARTICIPANTE DE MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY

        Actriz y modelo. Comenzó su carrera modelando lencería para una reconocida marca y llegó a ser varias veces la imagen de portada de una importante revista internacional.

        En la cúspide de su carrera, llegó a ser considerada una supermodelo.

