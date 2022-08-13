12 agosto 2022TV AztecaMasterChef Compartir Facebook Tweet WhatsApp CopyLink Copiar enlace CARMEN CAMPUZANO PARTICIPANTE DE MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY Actriz y modelo. Comenzó su carrera modelando lencería para una reconocida marca y llegó a ser varias veces la imagen de portada de una importante revista internacional.En la cúspide de su carrera, llegó a ser considerada una supermodelo. Carmen Campuzano ¡Suscríbete a nuestro boletín de Azteca UNO en Google News! Galerías y Notas Azteca UNO MAURICIO MANCERA MasterChef JULIO CAMEJO MasterChef TALINA FERNÁNDEZ MasterChef ERNESTO D´ALESSIO MasterChef LORENA HERRERA MasterChef ARTURO LÓPEZ GAVITO MasterChef Ver más