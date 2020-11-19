ver fotos
FOTOS. Christian Chávez está listo y emocionado para el reencuentro virtual de RBD. ¿Conocías estos datos de este chico ‘Rebelde’?
José Christian Chávez Garza, mejor conocido como Christian Chávez, nació en Reynosa, Tamaulipas el 7 de agosto de 1983. Es actor y cantante.
En el año 2000 se mudó a México para estudiar actuación. En el 2002 hizo su debut en la telenovela ‘Clase 406’.
Pero fue en el 2004 cuando la vida le cambió al recibir la invitación para formar parte del elenco de ‘Rebelde’.
Luego de demostrar su gran talento con el grupo RBD y alcanzar el éxito, decidió lanzarse como solista y en 2010 aparece su primer álbum titulado ‘Almas transparentes’.
También ha participado en series, reality shows y teatro.
Su signo zodiacal es Leo y su pasatiempo favorito es ir al cine.
Si de comida hablamos, su favorita es la mexicana. Su color favorito es el rojo.
La playa es su lugar preferido para vacacionar. Su mascota favorita son los gatos.
Christian Chávez colecciona lociones, seguramente siempre huele delicioso ¿no creen?
Cuenta con más de 2.5 millones de seguidores en Instagram, donde deleita a sus seguidores con su físico bien trabajado, y también comparte sus gustos, momentos de su vida y sus proyectos.
Actualmente, Christian Chávez se encuentra concentrado en el único reencuentro de RBD que tendrá lugar en diciembre y que promete ser todo un éxito.