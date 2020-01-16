¡El Príncipe Harry regresa a trabajar! El Duque de Sussex atiende sus deberes reales tras el ‘Megxit’.
La agenda del duque aún no está del todo libre para que pueda pasar tiempo en Canadá, tal y como lo acordó con Meghan Markle.
Aún no se resuelve por completo la situación de Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry, tras su salida de la familia real británica para independizarse financieramente; sin embargo, el Duque de Sussex tiene algunos deberes que atender y por ende regresó a trabajar este jueves.
Uno de sus compromisos inmediatos es la Copa Mundial de Rugby 2021 en el Palacio de Buckingham, donde será anfitrión. Los Invictus Games también son una de sus prioridades inmediatas, pues el día de ayer dio a conocer la sede y la fecha del esperado evento.
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Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
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El príncipe Harry publicó un video donde habló sobre continuidad después de su salida de la familia real británica.
La agencia británica, Press Association, informó que el duque tiene una agenda ocupada para la próxima semana con obligaciones relacionadas a la realeza.
Se prevé que Enrique continué con sus actividades normales, sin planes inmediatos de reunirse con su esposa Meghan, quien viajó a Canadá después del anuncio de la pareja sobre alejarse de los deberes reales. Tiene agendadas reuniones para la semana próxima.
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