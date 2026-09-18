¿Qué significa la canción ‘Barely Breathing’ de Duncan Sheik? Letra completa y traducción al español
Muere Duncan Sheik a los 56 años. El cantautor estadounidense era conocido por su popular éxito “Barely Breathing”. Aquí te compartimos el significado y traducción de la canción.
La industria de la música se viste de luto tras el sensible fallecimiento de Duncan Sheik. El cantautor de 56 años perdió la vida el jueves, 17 de septiembre, debido a un fallo multiorgánico, según explicó su madre a The New York Times. La noticia llega horas después de que el reconocido músico fuera ingresado de emergencia y en estado crítico a un hospital de Nueva York, en Estados Unidos. El artista saltó a la fama gracias a su éxito internacional “Barely Breathing”. Aquí te compartimos su significado y traducción al español.
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Significado de Barely Breathing de Duncan Sheik
“Barely Breathing” fue el primer sencillo del álbum debut de Duncan Sheik, que corre bajo el mismo nombre del single. La canción ofrece una dura reflexión sobre quedarse atrapado en una relación rota, pues establece el dilema de permanecer con la persona que ama o elegirse a sí mismo e irse de un vínculo que ya no tiene futuro. El título “Barely Breathing” (“Apenas respiro”, en español”) engloba perfectamente ese sentimiento de asfixia emocional. La canción debutó en el puesto número 16 en el Hot 100 de Billboard en 1996 y permaneció en el chart musical durante 55 semanas.
Barely Breathing de Duncan Sheik: letra y traducción al español
A continuación, te compartimos la letra completa de la canción, así como un video con su traducción al español.
Verso 1
I know what you're doing, I see it all too clear
I only taste the saline when I kiss away your tears
You really had me going, wishing on a star
But the black holes that surround you are heavier by far
I believed in your confusion, you were so completely torn
It must've been that yesterday was the day that I was born
There's not much to examine, there's nothing left to hide
You really can't be serious, you have to ask me why
I say goodbye
Coro
'Cause I am barely breathing and I can't find the air
Don't know who I'm kidding, imagining you care
And I could stand here waiting, a fool for another day
I don't suppose it's worth the price, you're worth the price, the price that I would pay
Verso 2
And everyone keeps asking, what's it all about?
I used to be so certain and I can't figure out
What is this attraction, I can only feel the pain
There's nothing left to reason and only you to blame
Will it ever change?
Coro
'Cause I am barely breathing and I can't find the air
Don't know who I'm kidding, imagining you care
And I could stand here waiting, a fool for another day
I don't suppose it's worth the price, you're worth the price, the price that I would pay
But I'm thinking it over anyway
I'm thinking it over anyway
Puente
I've come to find I may never know
Your changing mind, is it friend or foe
I rise above or sink below
With every time you come and go
Please don't come and go
Coro
'Cause I am barely breathing and I can't find the air
Don't know who I'm kidding, imagining you care
And I could stand here waiting, a fool for another day
I don't suppose it's worth the price, you're worth the price, the price that I would pay
But I'm thinking it over anyway
I'm thinking it over anyway
Outro
I know what you're doing, I see it all too clear
Descanse en paz, Duncan Sheik.