Mejores postales del PlayStation Showcase 2021

Estos fueron todos los títulos y novedades de las consolas PS4 y PS5 presentados en el evento digital de PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Como ya es costumbre, cada año la empresa nipona, Sony organiza diferentes eventos digitales para presentar las novedades de sus consolas y los nuevos títulos que se incorporarán en un futuro al catálogo de videojuegos de manera exclusiva y otros compartida.

El pasado 9 de septiembre Sony presentó el PlayStation Showcase 2021, donde lanzó las primeras imágenes de importantes títulos como:

Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic Remake

Project EVE

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Forspoken

Rainbow Six Extraction

Alan Wake Remastered

GTA V Next Gen

Ghostwire Tokyo

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Deathloop

Tchia

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Marvel’s Wolverine

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

God of War: Ragnarok

Echa un vistazo a las mejores postales de los nuevos juegos para PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.

10 septiembre 2021 13:09hrs
Azteca Deportes
Esports
