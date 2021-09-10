VER FOTOS
Mejores postales del PlayStation Showcase 2021
Como ya es costumbre, cada año la empresa nipona, Sony organiza diferentes eventos digitales para presentar las novedades de sus consolas y los nuevos títulos que se incorporarán en un futuro al catálogo de videojuegos de manera exclusiva y otros compartida.
El pasado 9 de septiembre Sony presentó el PlayStation Showcase 2021, donde lanzó las primeras imágenes de importantes títulos como:
Te puede interesar: Así se jugará el VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters
Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic Remake
Project EVE
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Forspoken
Rainbow Six Extraction
Alan Wake Remastered
GTA V Next Gen
Ghostwire Tokyo
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt
Deathloop
Tchia
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
Marvel’s Wolverine
Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
God of War: Ragnarok
Te puede interesar: Se confirma fecha de inicio y sede para Worlds 2021
Echa un vistazo a las mejores postales de los nuevos juegos para PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5.